Walgreens employee chases, shoots at suspected shoplifter

ELMWOOD PARK, Ill. (Fox 32 News) - A Walgreens store employee is in police custody after he chased and fired shots at a shoplifter.



Police in the Chicago suburb of Elmwood Park said that the shoplifter entered the store at 7200 W. North Avenue around 1:20 Saturday morning, grabbed something off a shelf, and left without paying.



The store employee chased the shoplifter out of the store, police said, where he saw the shoplifter get into a waiting SUV.



The store employee pulled out a handgun and fired two shots at the SUV as it pulled away, police said.



There were no reports of any injuries.



Elmwood Park Police said they took the store employee into custody while they continue to investigate.



In a statement, Walgreens told Fox 32 News that they have a policy prohibiting guns in the workplace, and that the company is cooperating with police.

