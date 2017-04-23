Man released without charges in CTA Red Line stabbing

CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire) - A 26-year-old man has been released without charges after a man was stabbed Wednesday evening on a CTA Red Line train on the South Side, police said.

A 36-year-old man was on the train about 7:30 p.m. as it approached the Sox-35th Street station, 100 W. 35th St., when he got into an argument with the 26-year-old man, according to Chicago Police.

The argument turned physical, and the older man was punched in the face and stabbed in the forehead by the younger man, police said at the time. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition.

The 26-year-old man initially detained in connection to the stabbing was later released without charges, police said.