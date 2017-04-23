Firefighter injured while battling Lake Forest blaze

LAKE FOREST (Sun-Times Media Wire) - A firefighter was injured while battling an attic fire Saturday evening in north suburban Lake Forest.

Crews responded to the home near Everett and Waukegan roads about 5 p.m. and found a moderate amount of smoke coming from the attic, according to Lake Forest Fire Department Battalion Chief Mike Gallo.

They were able to prevent the fire from spreading, and the blaze was extinguished within about 45 minutes, according to the fire department.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury, according to the statement. No other injuries were reported.

Damages were estimated at about $50,000, according to the fire department. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.