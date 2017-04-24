Body found in Elmhurst quarry identified as missing man

ELMHURST (Sun-Times Media Wire) - A body recovered from a quarry Friday afternoon in west suburban Elmhurst has been identified as a man reported missing a week earlier.

About 12:40 p.m., investigators recovered the body from the bottom of a quarry at West Avenue and First Street, according to Elmhurst police.

The man was identified through dental records Sunday as 24-year-old Justin Anthony, according to the DuPage County coroner’s office.

Anthony, an Elmhurst resident, had been reported missing and endangered on April 14, according to police and the coroner’s office. His cause and manner of death are pending toxicology and autopsy results.