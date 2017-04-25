Kids ride Metra for free on Take Our Children to Work Day

- Young people will be able to ride for free on suburban Chicago’s commuter rail service for this year’s Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day.

Metra announced it will waive fares for people 18 and younger who are accompanied by an adult on Thursday.

That’s the day when some employees will bring their kids to work as part of a national effort to show children the value of education and work and to shadow adults at their jobs.

Metra Executive Director/CEO Don Orseno says the day provides an opportunity for young people to experience what their parents do on a typical workday. He says “for many of our riders, commuting with Metra is part of that.”

Each paying adult may bring up to three children for free.