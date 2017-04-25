Man injured in crash near Bensenville

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - One driver was injured in a three-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon near northwest suburban Bensenville.

The crash between a passenger vehicle and two commercial vehicles happened about 12:30 p.m. at Route 83 and Frontage Road, according to the DuPage County sheriff’s office.

One of the drivers, a 25-year-old man, was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where his condition was stabilized, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Felony Investigative Assistance Team is at the scene. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Det. Jeff Leonard at (630) 407-2400.