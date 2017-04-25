Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Hanover Park Local Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Hanover Park A motorcyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash Monday night in northwest suburban Hanover Park.

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - A motorcyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash Monday night in northwest suburban Hanover Park.

Authorities responded to a two-vehicle crash at Army Trail and County Farm roads in Hanover Park at 8:22 p.m., according to Hanover Park police and the DuPage County coroner’s office.

They found the motorcyclist, 30-year-old Christina Jankowski, lying in the road unresponsive, according to the coroner’s office. Jankowski was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said her last known address was in Elmhurst, but the coroner’s office said she was an Elgin resident.

Preliminary autopsy results found she died of head trauma, according to the coroner’s office.

The car headed south on County Farm Road after striking the motorcycle, police said. Witnesses described it as a tan or gold car, possibly a Mercury, being driven by a male, possibly wearing a baseball cap.

The car should have damage to the front passenger side and possibly a broken passenger-side window, police said.

The DuPage Crash Accident Reconstruction Task Force is assisting Hanover Park police with the investigation. Anyone with information should call Lt. Matt Riedel at (630) 823-5521.