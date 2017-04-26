1-year-old girl missing from Joliet Township [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Semaj Crosby was reported missing on Tuesday night from Joliet Township. | Will County sheriff's office Local 1-year-old girl missing from Joliet Township A 1-year-old girl was reported missing Tuesday night from southwest suburban Joliet Township.

Semaj ML Crosby was reported missing from the area of Luana Road and Richards Street in Joliet Township, the Will County sheriff’s office said on Facebook.

She was last seen wearing a gray, long-sleeve shirt with a cat face and blue jeans, the sheriff’s office said. Her hair was in ponytails with white beads.

Anyone with information was asked to call the sheriff’s office at (815) 727-8575.