Police: Man found dead at scene of HazMat situation in Hyde Park

- A man was found dead at the scene of a hazardous materials situation in a Hyde Park neighborhood apartment building early Wednesday on the South Side, police said.

Paramedics responded about 2:30 a.m. to a report of a man unconscious and not breathing in a room in the three-story building in the 1200 block of East 53rd Street, said Fire Media Affairs Chief Juan Hernandez.

The 25-year-old man was dead at the scene, according to Chicago Police. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately provide information on the fatality.

About 4:15 a.m., while police were investigating at the scene, they notified fire officials of a “funny smell” coming from inside the building, Hernandez said.

Fire officials upgraded the scene to a Level Two HazMat situation and at least six residents were evacuated from the building, he said. As of 6:45 a.m., decontamination equipment was in place.

“We’re trying to take every precaution and make sure we render this a safe area,” Hernandez said.

Area Central detectives are conducting a death investigation.