SWAT officer pulls man from Burnham Harbor

- A SWAT officer pulled a 32-year-old man from the frigid water earlier this month at Burnham Harbor on the South Side.

Police received a call about 10 a.m. April 16 of a person in the water in the 1500 block of South Linn White Drive, according to Chicago Police.

The officer, a 15-year CPD veteran, responded and found the man in the water calling for help, police said. The officer then gained entry into the harbor area, pulled the man from the water and wrapped him in a foil Mylar rescue blanket to warm him.

The man was taken to Mercy Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.