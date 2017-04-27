Coroner says autopsy of 1-year-old Joliet girl inconclusive

JOLIET, Ill. (AP) -- The Will County coroner's office is reporting inconclusive autopsy results in the death of a 1 1/2-year-old girl whose body was found in a northern Illinois home.

In a statement, the office said further study is needed to determine why Semaj Crosby was found dead early Thursday. Final results will depend on toxicology results and the police investigation.

Will County Sheriff's Department Deputy Chief Rick Ackerson said during a news conference the child's death was "suspicious."

The toddler's mother reported her daughter missing on Tuesday, sparking a massive hunt involving volunteers and law enforcement officers, as well as drones and bloodhounds.

Ackerson said deputies made a "cursory" search of the residence on Tuesday. He said statements from credible witnesses who saw the girl outside the house shortly before she vanished made authorities believe the girl was not inside.