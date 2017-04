CHICAGO (FOX 32) - Portillo’s is offering a Mother’s Day specialty item – their famous chocolate cake in the shape of a heart.

Portillo’s has partnered with the American Red Cross and will donate a portion of proceeds for every cake ordered, up to $5,000 to the organization.

The heart –shaped cake will be available for $14.99 in store from May 12th-14th at all locations and for $34.99 May 1st-31st for online orders, shipped anywhere nationwide.

Portillo's is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.