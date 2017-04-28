Chicago Public Schools to stay open for entire school year

CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel says Chicago schools will remain open despite a judge's dismissal of a district lawsuit over education funding by the state of Illinois.

Judge Franklin Ulyses Valderrama on Friday denied a Chicago Public School motion for an injunction seeking to bar the state from distributing education funds in a discriminatory manner. He also ruled in favor of the state's motion to dismiss the case, but is allowing CPS to come back with a new argument.

CPS CEO Forrest Claypool had said the judge's decision could mean the district would end on June 1 without additional funding from the state.

Emanuel said during a news conference the schools will remain open until June 20 as scheduled.

The mayor said city officials will be working to find funds to cover a projected shortfall for the final three weeks of the school year.