14-year-old boy missing from Roscoe Village

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - A 14-year-old boy was reported missing Friday from the Roscoe Village neighborhood on the North Side.

Peter Stahlke was last seen Friday running east from the 2100 block of West Roscoe Avenue, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

Stahlke is described as white, with a medium complexion, 5-foot-8, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, police said.

He was last seen wearing dark gray pants, black tennis shoes with gray trim, and a black sweatshirt with brown and orange colored musical instruments on the front, police said. The front of the sweatshirt also reads “Concordia.”

The boy may be suffering from depression, police said.

Anyone with information should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.