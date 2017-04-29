A downsizing Macy's aims to sell off floors above Walnut Room

CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire) - A downsizing Macy’s is looking to sell off half the floors in their iconic State Street building in Chicago’s Loop.

“Of course, the Walnut Room will remain as it is a cherished tradition,” spokeswoman Andrea Schwartz said in a statement.

The Walnut Room, on the seventh floor, was the first restaurant to be located in a department store when it opened in 1907 in what was then the Chicago-based Marshall Field’s department store.

“We have 14 floors and will sell those above” the Walnut Room, Schwartz said.

The sale is part of a plan to redevelop the flagship Macy’s site, 111 N. State St., to create “a more vibrant and productive store,” Schwartz said.