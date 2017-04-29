Law would require the boss to warn employees about bed bugs infestations at work

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (Fox 32 News) - Once you get bedbugs in your house, it's hard to get rid of them. That's one of the reasons why Illinois lawmakers are working on a bill to help make sure you don't bring any home from work.



Rep. Jaime Andrade (D-Chicago) introduced HB0369 Bedbugs Disclosure to Employees Act in January. It passed the Illinois State House and is now under consideration in the State Senate.



It reads:

Requires an employer to notify employees if a person certified under the Structural Pest Control Act has determined the presence of bedbugs at the place of employment. Provides that such notification shall be made electronically via email or, if notice by email is not possible, the employer shall issue a written notification to each employee or post a written notification in a conspicuous place or places used or reserved for employee notices.

The bill also includes a provision that would require employees to warn their employers if they spot bedbugs in the workplace.



You can read the entire bill here.