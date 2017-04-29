Chicago Police chase ends with death of innocent bystander

CHICAGO (Fox 32 News) - A police chase ended with the death of an innocent bystander on Friday night on Chicago's Far South Side.



After a report of shots fired near 127th and Halsted, Chicago Police noticed a white Ford SUV. The driver took off. Police chased the SUV until the driver ran a red light at 127th and Throop.



As the driver sped through that intersection, they hit Tevin Jones' Toyota. Jones, 18, was killed. A friend told Fox 32 News that Jones had just bought the car last month. The car that crashed into him was stolen.



"I feel empty, like that was my other half. That's my best friend," said Tiffany Faulkner as she tried to accept that Jones as gone. They had been friends since kindergarten.



Jones was a junior at Perspectives Leadership Academy, where he was a good student and planned to go to college or join the Navy.



"We are devastated and grieving," said Perspectives founder and president Diana Shulla-Cose. "Tevin was fun loving. He would give hugs in the hallways and felt deeply connected to his friends and school."



A vigil for Jones is planned for Sunday night at Perspectives. Sunday is also the day that Jones' family was planning to hold a baby shower for his sister, who is having a baby boy.



Chicago police have arrested one man for the crash and charges are pending.

