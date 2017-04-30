33-year-old woman reported missing from Englewood

- Police are searching for a 33-year-old woman who was reported missing last week from the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

Kimberly Lester was last seen April 22 leaving St. Bernard Hospital at 326 W. 64th St., according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

Lester is described as a 5-foot-4, 200-pound black woman with medium complexion, black hair and brown eyes, police said. She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, black sweatpants and orange gym shoes.

Lester is known to frequent the 4200 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, 3300 block of South Michigan Avenue and the area of Cabrini-Green, police said.

Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.