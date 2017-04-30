Popular electronic dance music DJs The Chainsmokers crash suburban Chicago prom

- ROSEMONT, Ill. (Fox 32 News) - The popular electronic dance music duo The Chainsmokers crashed a suburban Chicago prom on Saturday night.



DJs Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall were scheduled to perform at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont later Saturday, and Huntley High School was having its prom at the Hyatt Regency Hotel across the street.



The Chainsmokers tweeted: "Crashed this prom just now. It was across the street from our arena show, so why not :)"



Afterwards, they tweeted: "That was awesome! Have a good rest of prom."



The Daily Herald reports that the appearance might have seemed like a surprise, but was in the works for weeks. A Huntley High School student who was a fan had contacted the band, and a friend of the band called the principal to set things up.

