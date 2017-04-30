Nurse accused of stealing sexual photos and videos from patient's cell phone

WINFIELD, Ill. (AP) -- Prosecutors say a South Elgin nurse faces felony charges and is accused of stealing more than 60 "sensitive, personal photographs" and six videos from a patient's cellphone.

The Naperville Sun reports 33-year-old Mark L. Luis is charged with nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images and computer tampering. He is a former nurse at Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital. DuPage County prosecutors say the female patient from Naperville discovered the photos and videos were stolen when she got home and her phone showed the items were sent to a phone number she didn't recognize.

Prosecutors say the patient had entered her cellphone password in front of Luis.

Luis' bail was set at $150,000. He is to appear in court May 8. He didn't have a listed phone number to pursue comment.