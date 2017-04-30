Chicago police search for missing 12-year-old girl

CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire) A 12-year-old girl was reported missing Sunday afternoon from the Fernwood neighborhood on the Far South Side.

Lashaiyah Williams was last seen on Saturday in the 10200 block of South LaSalle Street, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Williams, who also goes by “Shay Shay,” was last seen wearing a black fleece jacket, stone-washed jeans and grey and blue Nike gym shoes, police said.

Williams is described as a 5-foot-7, 130-pound black girl with a dark complexion, black hair and brown eyes, police said. She wears her hair in long dreadlocks/braids with silver beads.

Williams is often seen in the area of the 10200 block of South Wentworth, police said.

Anyone with information should contact Area South detectives at (312) 747-8274.