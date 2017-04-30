Record turnout expected at Chicago's May Day rally on Monday Local Record turnout expected at Chicago's May Day rally on Monday Immigrant workers are expecting a record turnout for Chicago's May Day rally on Monday.

CHICAGO (Fox 32 News) - Immigrant workers say it's a time of uncertainty and that's why they're expecting a record turnout for Chicago's May Day rally on Monday.

One group spent Sunday doing what they could to prepare to make an impact. They gathered at "Arise Chicago" in the West Loop saying that big numbers will turn out because of President Trump. In addition, many feel taken advantage of on the local level by employers paying too little, or as in one case, telling them too little.

Ana Castro's a single mom. Stapling and securing posters for May Day is actually bonding time for her and her teenaged daughter. Their time together is limited after the factory Castro spent 10 years at abruptly closed. She works two jobs now, seven days a week to get by.

Castro spoke with us in Spanish, saying, "The security guard gave us a leaflet saying as of today, there's no more job and your medical insurance is also terminated."

Stories like this are motivators for people like Jorge Mujica of "Arise Chicago." They hosted Sunday's poster making event at their office on West Randolph Street.

"Forget about we are immigrants. We are workers and as workers, we are not being respected here," said Mujica.

Workers expect a bigger May Day rally than last year's because of President Trump, but recognize in his first 100 days, policies they fear most haven't gone anywhere.

"The wall is non-existent or gone, the Muslim ban was stopped by the courts. Stopping the money for sanctuary cities was also stopped by the court," said Mujica.

Safe working conditions is also another issue immigrant workers are fighting for. It's something Manny Diaz says his mother didn't have. Chemicals at her work place made her sick.

"So my whole life I grew up with my mom either in and out of the hospital or battling with different diseases. So this is a subject that's very personal to me, very close to me," said Diaz.

Chicago's May Ray rallies will begin at 11 a.m. Monday outside both the Cook County Juvenile Detention Center and the local FBI field office. By 1 p.m., they'll be at Union Park and by 4 p.m,, they'll be at Daley Plaza.