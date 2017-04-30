Warrior Games to be held in Chicago this summer Local Warrior Games to be held in Chicago this summer The Warrior Games are coming to Chicago.

CHICAGO (Fox 32 News) - The Warrior Games are coming to Chicago.

The Department of Defense Warrior Games will be held June 30 to July 8. About 250 seriously wounded, ill and injured service men and women will compete.

Events will be held at McCormick Place, Soldier Field, the United Center, and the University of Illinois at Chicago. Closing ceremonies will be held at Navy Pier on July 8.

"Sports really helps you feel like you're normal again," said Israel Del Toro, Warrior games competitor, Air Force instructor and Wings of Blue parachute team member. "You're back to what you used to be."

You can check out the schedule for this year's games here.