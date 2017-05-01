Girl, 12, reported missing from West Town

CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire) - A 12-year-old girl was reported missing Sunday night from the West Town neighborhood.

Jamiya Clay was last seen Friday in the 2700 block of West Washington and near Madison Street and Francisco Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

She often frequents area in the 2900 block of West Washington, police said.

Jamiya was described as a 5-foot-3, 160-pound black girl with a medium complexion and brown eyes, police said. She was last seen wearing her hair with blue and black extensions pulled into a ponytail.

When she went missing, she was wearing a turquoise and yellow checkered North Face jacket, blue jogging pants and baby blue gym shoes, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8385.