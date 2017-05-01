Flood watch in effect as rains, winds continue to hit Chicago

CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire) - A flood warning was in effect Monday morning for parts of the Chicago area after a night of heavy rains and windy conditions.

More showers were expected throughout Monday, with a hazardous weather outlook in effect for the Chicago area, according to the National Weather Service. Strong winds and a dense fog were expected Monday morning with additional flooding near rivers.

Showers were expected to continue after 5 p.m., with a high near 55 degrees and wind gusts as high as 35 mph, the Weather Service said.

The Des Plaines River at Riverside was at flood stage early Monday, according to the Weather Service. Minor flooding was occurring as the river surpassed its flood stage of 7 feet by about an inch. It was expected to continue rising to about 7.6 feet by the evening.

The Des Plaines River was also expected to reach its flood stage near Des Plaines, the Weather Service said. About 3:45 a.m., the river’s stage was at 14.6 feet, just shy of its flood stage of 15 feet. It was expected to continue rising to about 15.8 feet by Tuesday.

By Monday morning, 3.27 inches of rainfall were recorded at O’Hare International Airport from the past two days, according to the Weather Service. Midway Airport got 3.59 inches of rain.