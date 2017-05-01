4 injured, 2 critically in Aurora crash

CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire) - Two people were critically injured and two others were hurt in a six-vehicle crash Monday morning in west suburban Aurora.

The crash happened at 6:43 a.m. at DuPage Parkway and Route 56, according to Aurora city spokesman Dan Ferrelli. The two people who were critically injured were airlifted from the scene, but it was not immediately known which hospital they were taken to.

Due to the crash, Route 56 is currently closed between Eola Road and Farnsworth Avenue and should be avoided, Ferelli said.