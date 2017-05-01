Flight makes emergency landing at DuPage Airport

WEST CHICAGO, Ill. (AP) -- A regional jet made an emergency landing at a suburban Chicago airport after reporting smoke in the cockpit.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Monday morning that it was investigating SkyWest Flight 2936. FAA officials say the flight departed Chicago O'Hare International Airport at 9 a.m. bound for Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and landed 15 minutes later "without incident" about 25 miles west at DuPage Airport in West Chicago, Illinois.

The flight was operating as American Eagle. American Airlines spokeswoman Marissa Snow said in a statement that the flight landed safely and passengers disembarked normally. The West Chicago Fire Protection District says no injuries were reported.

Snow says mechanics will inspect the aircraft.

Fire on the plane! American Airlines flight Chicago Ohare to Cedar Rapids. Landed, about to deplane. pic.twitter.com/ekeQCFPpEZ — Nick Ludwig (@naludwig) May 1, 2017

Seatmate Jeff discussing the emergency landing from the flight between Chicago and Cedar Rapids AA2936 pic.twitter.com/qt9kGEJhaY — Nick Ludwig (@naludwig) May 1, 2017