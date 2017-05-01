Multiple stabbed at UT Austin

Posted:May 01 2017 02:05PM CDT

Updated:May 01 2017 02:34PM CDT

Multiple people were stabbed near Gregory Gym at the University of Texas at Austin Monday afternoon, according to Austin-Travis County EMS. 

One person is dead on scene and three other victims are being transported, according to EMS. 

The Austin Police Department is assisting UT Police. One person is in custody. Authorities are asking people to avoid the area. 

This is a developing story

