Elderly man missing from South Chicago since December

Fernando Cortez | Chicago Police
Posted:May 02 2017 05:23PM CDT

CHICAGO (SUN TIMES MEDIA WIRE) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating an elderly man who has been missing from the South Chicago neighborhood since December.

Fernando Cortez, 75, was last seen Dec. 16 near the 9000 block of South Brandon, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police. He is known to frequent the Little Village and Pilsen neighborhoods.

Cortez is described as 5-foot-7, 175-pound Hispanic man with a light complexion, white hair and brown eyes, police said.

Anyone with information should contact Area South detectives at 312-747-8274.

