Elderly man missing from South Chicago since December

- Police are asking for the public’s help in locating an elderly man who has been missing from the South Chicago neighborhood since December.

Fernando Cortez, 75, was last seen Dec. 16 near the 9000 block of South Brandon, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police. He is known to frequent the Little Village and Pilsen neighborhoods.

Cortez is described as 5-foot-7, 175-pound Hispanic man with a light complexion, white hair and brown eyes, police said.

Anyone with information should contact Area South detectives at 312-747-8274.