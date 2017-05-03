Police: 13-year-old girl missing from Grand Crossing

- Police are looking for a 13-year-old girl who went missing Sunday from the Grand Crossing neighborhood on the South Side.

Lakaira Buchanan was last seen about 3 p.m. in the 7300 block of South Drexel, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police. She was wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans and Adidas sneakers.

Buchanan was described as a 5-foot, 90-pound African-American girl with a dark complexion, black hair and brown eyes, police said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact 911 Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8385.