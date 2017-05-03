Facebook hiring thousands to stop violent live broadcasts Local Facebook hiring thousands to stop violent live broadcasts Facebook says it will hire another 3,000 people to review videos of crime and suicides following murders shown live.

- Facebook says it will hire another 3,000 people to review videos of crime and suicides following murders shown live.

Facebook officials have not said exactly what role the additional staff will play. Will it be to monitor and then take down any live violence, and additionally, will they work with police in local municipalities to stop the crime in real-time?

Chicago officials will be asking those questions and more on Thursday when Facebook representatives meet up at Rainbow Push at 11 a.m.

Jameka Brooks has emotional scars, after her child's father was discovered dead. The person who found his body put it on Facebook Live.



"You know we're already going through something as it is and why would you put it on Facebook?" Brooks asked.



More than once this year, disgraceful acts have appeared on live Facebook streams in Chicago: the brutal beating of a teen with special needs in January, the shooting deaths of toddler Lavontay White and a 26-year old-man in February and the murder of a senior citizen on Easter Sunday in Cleveland.



Facebook is cracking down and there is relief among Chicago leaders who've been calling on the social media giant for help.



"We want to applaud Mr. Zucerkberg for taking quick and swift action,” said Cook County Commissioner Richard Boykin.

However, Boykin said Facebook's work does not end there.

"[Facebook needs] a 9-1-1 type button that actually gets those worse videos, or most viral, to the front of the line so that they can get taken down immediately,” Boykin said.

Boykin added that part of the plan includes an awareness campaign in Chicago Public Schools, talking to students about what they should be reporting