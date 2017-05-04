Woman missing from Jefferson Park

CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire) - A 22-year-old woman has been missing since Monday from the Jefferson Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Christine Williams was last seen at 11:35 a.m. Monday and has been reported missing from the 5200 block of North Lind, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police. She takes medication for a mental illness and has been texting family and friends saying “they would all be better off without her in their life.”

Williams is a 5-foot-9, 200-pound white woman with blue eyes, light brown hair and a medium complexion, police said. She was last seen wearing a multi-colored shirt and blue jeans and carrying a black tote bag.

She is driving a blue Chevrolet Impala with an Illinois license plate of ZV23598 or temporary tags, police said.

Anyone with information about her is asked to call the Area North Special Victims Unit at (312) 744-8266.