Plans on track to fly pigs in front of Trump sign

CHICAGO (FOX 32 News) - The saying "when pigs fly" will ring true here in Chicago later this year.

It looks like a Chicago architect's plan to hide the Trump Tower sign with pigs will happen at least for a short time.

Jeffrey Roberts told the Chicagoist he's had positive meetings with the city and he's on track for a one-day art installation in August or September.

He plans to use a barge on the Chicago River to place four floating pig balloons in front of the Trump sign.

Now he's trying to raise the $250,000 needed to make it happen.