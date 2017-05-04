14-year-old girl reported missing from Rogers Park

- A 14-year-old girl was reported missing Thursday from the Rogers Park neighborhood on the North Side.

Audrey Rizzio, who is also goes by Audrey Barragan, was reported missing from the 6700 block of North Sheridan Road, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Rizzio is described as a 5-foot-7, 152-pound white girl with a light complexion, blonde/brown hair and a pierced left nostril, police said. She was last seen wearing a white Sullivan High School shirt with an “S” logo, blue jeans and purple and black Air Jordan gym shoes.

Rizzio takes medication for a mental illness and may be in the company of a male companion headed to the Milwaukee area, police said.

Anyone with information should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.