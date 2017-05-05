Suspected case of bed bugs at Chicago high school

The photo of a suspected bed bug found at South Shore International College Prep in Chicago.

CHICAGO (FOX 32 News) - There's a suspected case of bed bugs at one of the city's newest high schools.

Students at South Shore International College Prep got a letter Wednesday that warned parents about a case of bed bugs at the school.

Students say the infestation is in the girl's locker room area. They've been instructed to keep their clothes out of lockers and book bags off the floors.

We were given a picture of what one parent said is a bed bug her daughter found on the wall of that locker room.

That mom says it has been an ongoing problem.

“This is not a new problem. I had a daughter graduate from here in 2015. Her senior year there was an infestation. Letters went home. So I don’t feel like the issue was ever resolved from 2015. The gym teacher says that she’s been escalating and ringing the alarm system. Nothing has come home to me as a parent since September,” she said.

Chicago Public Schools say they sent a team of exterminators to the school but they didn't find any bed bugs.

School officials say they notified families about the potential bed bug sighting out of an abundance of caution.