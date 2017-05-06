Home where Semaj Crosby found dead burns to ground Local Home where Semaj Crosby found dead burns to ground Authorities say the house where a toddler was found dead has burned to the ground one day after her funeral.

JOLIET TOWNSHIP (Sun-Times Media Wire) - The Joliet Township house where 16-month-old Semaj Crosby was found dead last month burned down Saturday morning, the day after the toddler’s funeral.

Authorities were called for reports of a fire about 6 a.m. at the home in the 300 block of Louis Road, according to the Will County sheriff’s office and the East Joliet Fire Protection District. Crews from the East Joliet and New Lenox fire departments arrived to find the house “fully engulfed in flames.”

Due to the extent of the blaze, the East Joliet Fire Department “advised they would allow the house to burn out while maintaining control,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

East Joliet Fire Chief Robert Scholtes said arson was “most likely” the cause of the fire, although it remained under investigation, and that an arson investigator from the department was on the scene Saturday morning.

The Illinois Fire Marshal’s office is also investigating, the sheriff’s office said.

Semaj was found dead under a couch in the house on April 26, about 30 hours after she had been reported missing. A funeral for her was held Friday in Joliet.

Sheriff’s police requested the Will County Office of Land Use inspect the home a day after Semaj was found dead – and they “red-tagged” the home after finding a non-functioning stove.

“The entire structure appeared unsanitary because of the heavily soiled carpets, walls, garbage and [it] contains a serious degree of filth,” an inspector noted in her report.

The house was condemned as unfit for habitation.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious leading up to the fire is asked to call the sheriff’s office Investigation Division at (815) 727-8574 or leave tips online at willcosheriff.org.