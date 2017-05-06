15-year-old girl missing from Washington Park

CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire) - Police are looking for a 15-year-old girl who has been missing since Wednesday from the Washington Park neighborhood on the South Side.

Shaunquette Clark has been reported missing from the 300 block of East 59th Street, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Clark is described as a 4-foot-11, 105-pound black girl with brown eyes, a light complexion and black hair with baby-blue and green highlights, police said. She was last seen wearing a black leather jacket with sequins on the shoulders, jeans and white shoes.

She may be in the areas near 64th and Calumet or 61st and King Drive, police said. Anyone with information about her should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.