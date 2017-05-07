2 injured when car crashes into Bronzeville take-out restaurant

CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire) - A car crashed into a take-out restaurant late Saturday in the Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side.

About 11:50 p.m., a 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix and a 2008 Chevrolet Equinox were both heading north in the 5100 block of South Indiana when they collided, according to Chicago Police. The Pontiac then crashed into a nearby restaurant, where it came to a rest.

The 18-year-old woman who was driving the Chevrolet was taken with minor injuries to University of Chicago Medical Center, where her condition was stabilized, according to police and Chicago Fire Media. The 33-year-old woman who was driving the Pontiac declined medical attention.