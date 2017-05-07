Police: 4 killed in crash with CTA bus in East Garfield Park

Four people were killed in a crash between a CTA bus and a car Sunday morning in East Garfield Park. | Network Video Productions

CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire) - Four people were killed in a crash Sunday morning between a CTA bus and a vehicle in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side, according to Chicago Police.

About 6:15 a.m., authorities responded to the crash in the 2600 block of West Madison Street, according to Chicago Fire Media.

Four people were killed, police said. Their ages and genders were not immediately known.

According to Fire Media, eight people were hospitalized. Two people were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious-to-critical condition, two were taken to Stroger Hospital in serious-to-critical condition and one person was taken to Rush University Medical Center in fair-to serious-condition. Three people from the bus were also taken to St. Mary’s Hospital, Fire Media said. One was listed in fair-to-serious condition and two were listed in good-to-fair condition.

CTA No. 20 buses were being rerouted in both directions near Madison Street and Talman Avenue, according to a CTA alert.

The CTA is assisting Chicago Police with an investigation into the cause of the crash, according to CTA spokeswoman Catherine Hosinski.