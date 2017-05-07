35-year-old missing woman last seen in Englewood

CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire) - Police are searching for a missing 35-year-old woman who was last seen last week in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

Kywanna Houston was last seen Tuesday near 74th and Morgan, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Houston was described as a 5-foot-9, 170-pound black woman with black hair, brown eyes and a dark complexion, police said.

She may be driving a red four-door Toyota Camry with Illinois license plate K518665, police said. The car has black bumpers and damage to the side door.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8274 or 911.