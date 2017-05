SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - Police are searching for a 14-year-old girl who went missing Sunday from the Albany Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Geminah Ortiz was last seen near Lawrence and Central Park Streets, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Ortiz is described as a 5-foot-5, 145-pound Hispanic girl with a medium complexion, brown eyes and black hair, police said.

Anyone with information should contact Area North detectives at 312-744-8266.