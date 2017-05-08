CPD hosts 'Operation Wake-Up' to stop violence in Brighton Park Local CPD hosts 'Operation Wake-Up' to stop violence in Brighton Park Police were telling the public Monday night do not let this threat control you. Officers had extra gang and tactical teams in Brighton Park Monday following the shooting of 10 people at a vigil Sunday. And they're encouraging neighbors to do their part to take back the streets.

FOX 32 NEWS - Police were telling the public Monday night do not let this threat control you. Officers had extra gang and tactical teams in Brighton Park Monday following the shooting of 10 people at a vigil Sunday. And they're encouraging neighbors to do their part to take back the streets.

Twenty four hours later, it was a different picture at the corner of 46th and Rockwell as neighbors gathered at an Operation Wake Up rally.

Alderman Raymond Lopez joined the crowd, despite death threats made to him following a comment he made about the gang retaliation shooting, in which he said no innocent lives were lost. He says he stands with the people and that what they go through on a daily basis is far worse than the threat made to him.

But, Rick who didn't want to give his last name, but knew the victims well, is offended by the alderman's comments, saying Daniel Cordova, who was killed in the morning and Michael and Adriana Williams, who were gunned down at Cordova's vigil, were good people.

Police have meantime stepped up patrols in Brighton Park, but parents who walked their kids to school today at Shields Elementary did so with a quicker pace.

"Some parents have been with fear, you know. I mean it's normal to be human being and to have fear for what's going on," said Mariela, a Safe Passage volunteer who didn't want to give her last name.

Eight shooting victims remain hospitalized tonight with non life threatening injuries. Police continuing to search for the two gunmen responsible.