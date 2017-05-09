Massive search continues for local woman missing in Montana Local Massive search continues for local woman missing in Montana A prayer vigil was held Tuesday in River Forest for a local woman who went missing while hiking in Montana last week.

FOX 32 NEWS - A prayer vigil was held Tuesday in River Forest for a local woman who went missing while hiking in Montana last week.

For the second night in a row, friends and family of 23-year-old Madeline Connelly gathered to pray for her safe return.

Meanwhile, dozens of rescue crews are scouring an area near Glacier National Park, where Connelly went for an overnight hike with her dog last Thursday.

"She's an experienced outdoorswoman. Very resourceful. Very smart,” said Michael Connelly, Madeline’s uncle.

Madeline’s family says there's nothing she enjoys more than exploring the great outdoors with her dog, Mogi.

"She moved back here just to save up some money but then she realized--She just kept saying the mountains are calling me. I have to go back out there,” said Maeve Connelly, Madeline’s siter.

Now, a massive search is underway for the 23-year-old old River Forest native who has not been seen since she went out for an overnight hike last Thursday in the Great Bear Wilderness in northwest Montana, about 30 miles from Glacier National Park.

Connelly was visiting an uncle, who lives nearby, on her way to Alaska where she had been hired to manage a bakery. Her car was found empty in a parking lot at the trailhead.

"We're assuming she somehow got lost during that day and never made it back to her car. But we haven't seen any signs of anything negative in terms of torn clothing or any sings of struggle with an animal, so we're positive,” Michael Connelly said.

Search crews have spotted bears and bear tracks near the trail Connelly was hiking, but say that is not unusual for that part of the park. Her parents and other family members have flown to Montana to join the search, which has expanded to a 25 square mile area of rugged terrain.

Madeline's sisters have joined other relatives at the family's River Forest home keeping tabs on the search.

"The latest is they've tripled their crew. There's maybe 40, 50 people going out there now. They have people on horses, they have new dogs coming in. They have the helicopters,” Maeve said.

On Tuesday, there was a large turnout at St. Luke Catholic Church in River Forest, the family's home parish, for a prayer vigil, the second in two days.

"I think the main thing is just to keep the flame of faith, the flame of hope alive. And just keep praying. That's the primary focus,” said Father Steven Bauer of St. Luke Catholic Church.

While a thousand miles away, the search continues.

"I know there's always negativity in this. There's the what-if's and the possibilities of what could go wrong. We're all thinking it too but we're going to have to continue to spread the positivity,” Maeve said.