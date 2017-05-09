Family offers $20k reward for info on missing nursing student [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Local Family offers $20k reward for info on missing nursing student The family of a missing nursing student believes it was foul play. Their loved one, 27-year-old Sheila Khalili, simply disappeared Friday, but may have been in the Bourbonnais area, where she attended college.

FOX 32 NEWS - The family of a missing nursing student believes it was foul play. Their loved one, 27-year-old Sheila Khalili, simply disappeared Friday, but may have been in the Bourbonnais area, where she attended college.

The family’s attorney said during a press conference Tuesday, Khalili was last seen in Blooomingdale by her friends, but she never made it to her home in Schaumburg.

Schaumburg police detectives are working this case around the clock. Officials have scoured the area - the Illinois State police did a flyover looking for her car, but no trace of her.

“We haven't had any communication with her,” said her older brother Farsheed Khalili. “She's hasn't used her cell phone, she hasn't used her I-pass and her car is missing."

She left her Schaumburg home Thursday morning and drove to campus in Bourbonnais where university officials said she checked out and handed in her key.

Kahlili stopped in Bloomingdale at a friend's house and was last seen there around 1AM Friday, according to the family attorney.

She was supposed to head back home to Schaumburg, but officials said her cell phone was used on I-57 near Bourbonnais.

“We don't know whether or not Sheila was there, in the car at the time or whether or not the car was being driven by somebody else," said family attorney Thomas Glasgow.

Police said she was driving a white Toyota Corolla with license plate of Z750932.

Family suspects foul play, because this is so unlike her.

“We are just not whole without her, we are not complete and we are just anxiously anticipating her coming home,” said her younger brother, Bobby. “Sheila, if you are out there we just love you dearly and we just want to see you come back.”

She is described as 5'2" weighing 165 pounds and has dark hair, last seen wearing a white shirt.

The family is offering a $20,000 reward for her safe return and $10,000 reward for information about her missing car.

Call Schaumburg Police if you know where she is.

Statement from officials at Olivet Nazarene University:

On Thursday, May 4, Olivet Nazarene University nursing student Sheila Khalili completed the required residence hall checkout procedures, turned in the key to the resident assistant, and left campus to return to the Schaumburg area for the summer break. It is the university’s understanding that Sheila left in the early hours on Friday morning, May 5, to spend time with friends.



On Friday, May 5, Olivet Nazarene University learned from her family that Sheila was missing.



The university has continued to be in contact with her family and the local authorities, offering various means of support. Olivet Nazarene University shares in the family's concern for Sheila's safety and well-being. Our entire university continues to pray for Sheila's safe return and reunification with her family.



The faculty, staff and student body enjoy Sheila's warm heart and passion for serving others through our nursing program. On Tuesday morning, May 9, hundreds of faculty, staff and students joined together for a prayer vigil for Sheila, her family and6 the many involved in finding Sheila.