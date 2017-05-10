Emergency crews rescue crane operator above downtown Tampa

- Emergency crews just wrapped up a dramatically difficult rescue above downtown Tampa after a crane operator apparently suffered a medical episode almost 200 feet in the air.

The scene unfolded this morning along East Twiggs Street at the site of an under-construction Publix. According to Tampa Fire Rescue, someone working in the cab of the crane needed immediate medical attention.

SkyFOX was rolling as crews strapped the worker to a stretcher and then swung the stretcher -- with a firefighter also aboard -- out from underneath the crane cab, which was 19 stories up. The crane then very slowly lowered the pair to the ground, where an ambulance was waiting.

Dozens of construction workers joined downtown office workers watching the dramatic scene. Among them was Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn.

"When you think about what the men and women of Tampa Fire Rescue do every day...it just really is a testimony to the skill set and the courage of those men and women who serve us and put that uniform on every day," he offered.

There’s no word yet on the worker’s identify or condition, though the mayor said the man appeared to be conscious, coherent, and calm as he was loaded into the ambulance.

Stay with FOX 13 for any updates.