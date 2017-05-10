Uber, Anti-Cruelty Society team up to deliver puppies in Chicago

FOX 32 NEWS - On Wednesday, Uber teamed up with The Anti-Cruelty Society to bring puppies in need of adoption to workplaces to meet potential adopters.

“A lot of people want to come visit the puppies at our facility but they can't make it, so this is a great opportunity for us to bring them to your business...give people a 15 minute break from work and play with some puppies,” said Collette Bradley of Chicago’s Anti Cruelty Society.

For one day only, Uber users tapped “Puppies” on the app and for $30, they were delivered on a first come, first served basis.

"Lots of folks are familiar with Uber, push a button get a ride, push a button get food, and we thought what a great idea if someone could push a button and get puppies,” said Uber spokesperson Molly Spaeth.

Pankaj Kumar has been an Uber driver for about a year and rates this as one of his best days ever.

"I'm really loving it...I'm moving around with puppies, I can't tell you, it's outstanding!" said Kumar.

There were plenty of photo ops Wednesday afternoon and plenty of smiles as coworkers took turns cuddling with two little guys in search of a family of their own.

"We are a dog friendly building so we do have dogs in this space, but bringing in adorable puppies like this definitely brought the community together,” said Mollie Foley, manager at We-Work.

"If this year's event is anything like last year's, it's bound to be a success. Last year, each and every dog Uber delivered found a forever home.