16-year-old girl reported missing from Chicago Lawn

- Police are searching for a 16-year-old girl who was reported missing from the Chicago Lawn neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Kierra Gardner has been missing since Tuesday from the 7200 block of South Washtenaw, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Gardner is described as a 5-foot-3, 112-pound black girl with black hair, brown eyes and light complexion, police said.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket, navy blue sweatshirt, khaki pants, colorful socks and black shoes, police said. She might be carrying a gray and pink backpack.

Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.