Judge denies Van Dyke's bid to skip court hearings in Laquan case

- Despite a plea by his father, a judge has denied Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke’s bid to avoid having to show up in court for hearings in the Laquan McDonald murder case, the Chicago Sun-Times is reporting.

Van Dyke’s father Owen testified in Cook County Circuit Court on Thursday that he stopped using his truck to shuttle his son to and from court because protesters came to recognize the truck, so he rented a car. The protesters would often jostle his son as he came in out of court, Owen Van Dyke also testified.

But Cook County Judge Vincent Gaughan ordered Jason Van Dyke to keep showing up to court. The judge also ordered a safety plan for Van Dyke court appearances that “everyone can be proud of” to keep Van Dyke safe.

Van Dyke is accused of murder for shooting McDonald, a teen, 16 times — an incident captured on police dashcam video and broadcast worldwide. Van Dyke has argued the shooting was in self-defense.