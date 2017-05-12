16-year-old Chicago girl missing from Noble Square

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - Police are looking for a 16-year-old girl who went missing Thursday from the Noble Square neighborhood.

Ana Cortes, also known as Ana Mendez, was reported missing from the 1500 block of West Fry Street, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Cortes is described as a 5-foot-2, 120-pound Hispanic girl with brown eyes, brown hair and medium complexion, police said. She was last seen wearing a maroon sweatshirt, navy blue polo, khaki pants and brown ankle boots.

She has been known to frequent the area near Ogden and Grand in Humboldt Park, police said.

Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.