Blackhawks Patrick Kane gives his first class seat to soldier flying coach

Posted:May 13 2017 04:39PM CDT

Updated:May 13 2017 04:45PM CDT

CHICAGO (Fox 32 News) - Blackhawks right winger Patrick Kane has proven that he is a first-class citizen when it comes to showing support for the military.

Kane was traveling first class on a recent American Airlines flight when he noticed a military member flying in coach. Kane offered to switch seats with him. The man later came back to thank Kane for the gesture.

Flight attendant Teri Truss shared the story on Twitter, calling Kane "a class act."

 

